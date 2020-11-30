Letter: Keep fighting against aerospace plant

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

The fight over a proposed Raytheon plant that would make warplane parts on the French Broad River isn’t over. The closed-door negotiations and rubber-stamping by county commissioners of $27 million of tax subsidies for the war profiteers (after overwhelming opposition by citizens in a last-minute public hearing) is disgraceful.

If this isn’t stopped, we will be subsidizing profits for Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon at the expense of current employees that the company is abandoning. What about environmental and public health damages? After a few people profit richly, we can assume the company will abandon WNC for cheaper labor overseas and leave us holding the bag.

Are voters aware we’re rolling out the red carpet for a corporation cozy with repressive monarchies in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia? P&W has emblazoned their … engines with the slogan “Powering Freedom,” but “Powering Genocide in Yemen” is more like it.

Could we get guarantees that the plant would only make parts for civilian aircraft, instead of warplanes? These weapons could easily be turned against Americans and lead to our area being targeted for attacks.

The fact that employees are being laid off from GE Aviation at Sweeten Creek Industrial Park because of the depressed civilian aircraft industry should make us skeptical about the promised balance of benefits vs. costs. What about worse traffic and decreased quality of life? Will taxpayers get subsidies paid to GE back? Couldn’t we wait for something like a company making turbines for windmills and tidal power or offer incentives to aid sustainable businesses instead?

We can defeat this devil’s bargain. Let’s leave it to residents of areas with existing plants to wean themselves from this blood money and nurture what is unique about our area!

— Roger Ehrlich
Candler

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Keep fighting against aerospace plant

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    Not sure how you know all that but why don’t you team up with Mathilda Bliss on this…she is all over it on FB in her local mission of total bliss for everyone…

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.