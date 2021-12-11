Letter: Live events must be done safely

I read with interest Ian Rudick’s letter to the editor [“Place Public Safety Ahead of Revenue,” Nov. 24, Xpress] concerning Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville not enforcing the mask mandate, as I have seen it, too. This was not the same event Mr. Rudick attended, but a concert on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. Despite a statement to the contrary, there appeared to be no enforcement of the mask mandate at this show. Unmasked attendees were allowed to enter upon showing their vaccination cards, allowed through the security checkpoint and shown to their seats by ushers. And many masks were removed after seating.

This went directly against the county mask mandate still in effect at that time. Furthermore, having an announcement saying that masks were “recommended” — not saying “required” — was essentially saying that the mandate would not be enforced.

While I applaud the return of live events, they should only be permitted to happen if done safely. This one was not. If an event cannot be held in a safe manner, it should not be held. Pretty simple, right?

While some may say that this point is moot, as the mask mandate has ended as of Nov. 30 (unless it is extended or reinstated), it is anything but. Similar situations may occur in the future, and those responsible for the failure to follow policy and the law should be held accountable. How will public health and safety be compromised next? If a majority of the attendees wanted to bring fireworks or bombs, would that be allowed? The issues are the same, differing only in degree.

— Roy Rubinstein

Asheville

Editor’s note: On Nov. 30, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners extended the indoor mask mandate for public spaces in the county and its municipalities through Jan. 5.