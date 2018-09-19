Letter: Trump directive legalizes discrimination

It has taken me some time to begin to write this post. As American democracy slides into the waste bin, and our system of checks and balances is rendered meaningless, I no longer try to understand why some of the people I have loved voted for Trump. The stolen children were enough, the pardons past and to come undermining our justice system, the misogyny, the very clear racism of our president and his supporters. Any one of these things was enough. “Nobody wanted to hurt me personally,” but you have.

[According to the Aug. 17 BuzzFeed News article, “Trump Is Giving Federal Contractors a ‘Religious Exemption’ for Discrimination”]: This is my government blocking people like me and my daughter from jobs. This is not the beginning, because all of this began when he was voted into office. You have helped make discrimination against me, my family, my friends legal. Not meaning to does not make you innocent. Thinking is a responsibility, and I expect more from people I have loved. Being sorry is not the same as caring.

You voted for white supremacy, bigotry, xenophobia and misogyny. Nobody can say they did not understand the president’s views on women. He made that clear. Nobody can say they did not understand his views on democracy. He made that clear. And yet you voted for him. I can only conclude that you agree.

— Jan Walker

Asheville