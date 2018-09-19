It has taken me some time to begin to write this post. As American democracy slides into the waste bin, and our system of checks and balances is rendered meaningless, I no longer try to understand why some of the people I have loved voted for Trump. The stolen children were enough, the pardons past and to come undermining our justice system, the misogyny, the very clear racism of our president and his supporters. Any one of these things was enough. “Nobody wanted to hurt me personally,” but you have.
[According to the Aug. 17 BuzzFeed News article, “Trump Is Giving Federal Contractors a ‘Religious Exemption’ for Discrimination”]: This is my government blocking people like me and my daughter from jobs. This is not the beginning, because all of this began when he was voted into office. You have helped make discrimination against me, my family, my friends legal. Not meaning to does not make you innocent. Thinking is a responsibility, and I expect more from people I have loved. Being sorry is not the same as caring.
You voted for white supremacy, bigotry, xenophobia and misogyny. Nobody can say they did not understand the president’s views on women. He made that clear. Nobody can say they did not understand his views on democracy. He made that clear. And yet you voted for him. I can only conclude that you agree.
— Jan Walker
Asheville
2 thoughts on “Letter: Trump directive legalizes discrimination”
Re: “discrimination against me, my family, and friends” Not unless you demand employment at a religious organization, & refuse to meet its standards. Do you really want to force yourself on a religious charity whose core principles you think are just so much trash?
Re: ” Being sorry is not the same as caring.” Thinking people, of course, know that one without the other is hypocrisy.
Here are a few snips from an article about the guidelines that you find so objectionable:
-*- The guidelines recently issued by the DOL, explain that under current law the federal government may not discriminate against religious contractors or subcontractors. Instead, all contractors, religious and non-religious, must be permitted to compete for federal contracts on an equal playing field.
Since 2002, religious contractors have been protected by Section 204(c) of Executive Order 11246, which provides that a religious organization can maintain hiring practices faithful to its beliefs when it contracts with the federal government. But, certain guidelines issued by the Obama administration called into doubt whether religious organizations would have to abandon their internal religious character if they wished to continue to compete for federal contracts
The guidelines also draw from recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court like Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer in which the court explains that the “government violates the Free Exercise clause when it conditions a generally available public benefit on an entity’s giving up its religious character, unless that condition withstands the strictest scrutiny.”
https://townhall.com/columnists/stephanietaub/2018/08/26/dol-issues-new-guidelines-to-stop-discrimination-against-religious-federal-contractors-n2512759
hard to believe that people can be so disillusioned and unenlightened about the real world… try to learn more about America, and the opportunities for you everyday, Jan.