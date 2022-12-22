Letter: What’s wrong with safe routes for bicycles?

I had to read the Dec. 7 comment by Sandra Kilgore several times: “My concern is the relationship between the city of Asheville and Asheville on Bikes, who I feel is doing the driving as to where and how we do things” [“Squeaky Wheels: Community Groups Discuss City Advocacy,” Xpress].

It’s unbelievable to me that an elected official would complain about a not-for-profit grassroots advocacy group working with the local community by doing things that benefit the community! They educate all of us in that process. Why would someone complain about more safe routes for bicycles? Bicycling is good for your health and good for the planet. What is wrong with that?

Say it isn’t so, Ms. Kilgore!

They are doing the riding, not the driving!

— Gabriele Marewski

Asheville