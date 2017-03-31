Letter writer: Governor’s Western Residence holds allure

Posted on by Letters
Steven Hawkins
Steven Hawkins

The North Carolina Governor’s Western Residence is in Asheville. It is at 45 Patton Road in Asheville, situated near College Street in the downtown area. It has been a gubernatorial retreat for North Carolina governors for 12 administrations. With an iron gate around the 18 acres of lush mountainside, it has a sign at the front entrance that says “Governor’s Western Residence.”

It has been a home used by 12 governors and their families, and the guests who have visited the residence include the evangelist Billy Graham and also former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona and various garden clubs and library and school groups.

“You can see Mount Pisgah on a clear day,” says Kaye Myers, the former chairwoman of the nonprofit board that oversees operations and fundraising for the home [as reported in Our State magazine]. The tone of the interior rooms and surrounding grounds is the responsibility of the first lady. Family photos of all the families that have served since the 1960s hang in the family foyer.

The facility has had a few visitations of bears on its mountain campus, according to former governors Bev Perdue and Pat McCrory. The North Carolina Governor’s Western residence has two open houses, one during the summertime and one during the winter holidays. I plan on being in Asheville and attending the next open house at Asheville’s western governor’s residence.

— Steven Hawkins
Greenville, S.C.

SHARE
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter writer: Governor’s Western Residence holds allure

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.