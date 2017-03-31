Letter writer: Governor’s Western Residence holds allure

The North Carolina Governor’s Western Residence is in Asheville. It is at 45 Patton Road in Asheville, situated near College Street in the downtown area. It has been a gubernatorial retreat for North Carolina governors for 12 administrations. With an iron gate around the 18 acres of lush mountainside, it has a sign at the front entrance that says “Governor’s Western Residence.”

It has been a home used by 12 governors and their families, and the guests who have visited the residence include the evangelist Billy Graham and also former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona and various garden clubs and library and school groups.

“You can see Mount Pisgah on a clear day,” says Kaye Myers, the former chairwoman of the nonprofit board that oversees operations and fundraising for the home [as reported in Our State magazine]. The tone of the interior rooms and surrounding grounds is the responsibility of the first lady. Family photos of all the families that have served since the 1960s hang in the family foyer.

The facility has had a few visitations of bears on its mountain campus, according to former governors Bev Perdue and Pat McCrory. The North Carolina Governor’s Western residence has two open houses, one during the summertime and one during the winter holidays. I plan on being in Asheville and attending the next open house at Asheville’s western governor’s residence.

— Steven Hawkins

Greenville, S.C.