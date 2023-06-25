The monumental toppling of Zeb Vance

BY MILTON READY

Frankly, I miss the presence of Zebulon Vance’s granite obelisk, a poignant local landmark on Pack Square for over a century. Whether you’re looking for governors, senators, members of Congress or artists and writers, Western North Carolina really doesn’t have a great many famous Dead White Men or Women or anyone. As a historian, my short list of notables would include Vance, Jeter Pritchard, Robert Reynolds, Wilma Dykeman, David Swain, Thomas Clingman, Frances Goodrich, Floyd McKissick, Lillian “Brother Exum” Clement and one or two others. You can have your own list, but it likely won’t be more than two hands’ worth. The mountains have seldom been important in state and regional affairs.

Moreover, I wish Pack Square hadn’t been historically cleansed by removing such a visible reminder of its past. Instead, perhaps Asheville and Buncombe County should follow the British model of “retaining and explaining” controversial monuments and statuary. Sasha Mitchell of the African American Heritage Commission got it right when she suggested that the monument should be contextualized, not removed.

We live in a time framed by fake news, misinformation, digital tomfoolery, sanitized narratives of the past and outright lies, whereby our history is a bitterly contested, a long-smoldering fire now inflamed by the toppling of monuments like Vance’s. Typically, granite statuary can’t be substantially altered. It either goes or stays. History, however, is far more malleable and can be readily changed.

A messy moral mixture

Look closely at the rich and powerful people who founded and promoted the Vance Monument Association in 1896. Led by George W. Pack, who had recently moved to Asheville from Cleveland, they included Sen. Mathew S. Quay of Pennsylvania, Sen. Blair Lee of Maryland and businessman James Logan of Massachusetts. Along with Pack’s hefty $2,000 contribution, they raised all but perhaps $200 of the monument’s $3,326 cost. Old Asheville royalty like Thomas Patton and J.E. Rankin were essentially figureheads on the association’s board, and most mountaineers were indifferent. Those who have the money and power to erect monuments like Vance’s often see them as tools to obscure the real facts of history, in itself a source of misinformation.

Buried with the Vance Monument, you will find buried within it a copper box containing, among other items, a Bible, a muster roll of Vance’s Rough and Ready Guards, an honor roll from the local schools, newly minted U.S. coins and current issues of local newspapers including The Colored Enterprise. Together, these artifacts constitute a microcosm of Asheville’s history. Designed by Richard Sharp Smith, supervising architect of Biltmore Estate, the obelisk was said to be a scaled-down version of Washington’s in the nation’s capital.

Yet perhaps most intriguing is the list of groups that have been involved with Vance’s monument. They include the African American Heritage Commission, Jewish organizations and philanthropic groups like B’nai B’rith, the N.C. Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, American Legion and the Society for the Historical Preservation of the 26th North Carolina Troops. Together, they illustrate the complicated story of Vance’s life and times. This messy moral mixture included owning slaves and being a Confederate hero, Civil War governor, white supremacist politician and passionate libertarian who, like the late Sen. Sam Irvin Jr., promoted First Amendment rights, especially that of religion. In 2003, local author Steve Rasmussen open-mindedly suggested that the monument should be kept as a “cornerstone for Asheville’s remarkably diverse political views.” Some of those beliefs are downright repellent, yet taken together, they reflect a historical tolerance that is subject to attacks from the right or the left.

Culture wars

Vance’s now hidden blocks of stone still symbolize the monumental divide in America today. Whether the focus is on statues of Dead White Men, Black Lives Matter protests, vaccine mandates or gay rights, all of them represent a continuing cultural war that is a sustained assault on postwar modernism. Since the end of World War II, and most notably during the 1960s, there has been a push to create a society that is more democratic, equal, inclusive and welfare oriented. One of the larger truths in this ongoing “war” is that conservatives are winning, inasmuch as they have “captured” and held “hostage” accounts and narratives of America’s heritage and history, while liberals have yet to fashion a sympathetic alternate narrative. An affirming yet critical appraisal of our heritage and history is both necessary and long overdue.

Retired UNC Asheville history professor Milton Ready lives in the mountains of Western North Carolina.