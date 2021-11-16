Why we help: A passion to help animals in need

A passion to help animals in need led me to work in animal welfare. My family and the beauty of Western North Carolina brought me to Asheville. Lucky for me, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s work spoke directly to my heart and my skill set.

But it was my mom way back when who first ignited in me a desire to help animals. When she suggested that some of my middle school allowance should be donated to charity, I started sending a few dollars to animal welfare organizations around the country. The letters asking for more support poured in, and I read every one front to back. It was pretty intense reading for a middle schooler, but it opened my eyes to the struggles that animals faced across our country; there were so many who needed our help. I knew that I would commit my life to helping them.

I’m motivated every day by the incredible happiness that Brother Wolf brings into the lives of the animals we serve and the families whose lives are made whole by the companionship they find through adopting an animal. We literally get to change animals’ lives every single day, thanks to the support we receive from caring people in our community.

We take in tiny, sick kittens that are struggling to survive, and we watch them transform into spunky, silly cats who have not a care in the world. We take in dogs that have spent years of their life on the end of a chain, dogs that have seen very little kindness from humans, and we get to watch them learn how to trust again. We take in abandoned rabbits from Easter presents long forgotten, and we get to see them thrive in a home that couldn’t imagine their life without them.

We get photos from adopters gushing about how adopting their furry companion from Brother Wolf saved their soul as well.

This is what inspires me and my team. It’s the best thing in the world to know you’ve helped create happiness, love and companionship in the lives of others (two- and four-legged). I am forever grateful to have found my calling and to live it out every single day.

It’s a tough time for our nation right now. As families suffer, so do the animals they share their homes with. It’s difficult to know that the need far outweighs the resources available to help them all, though it does not deter us from trying. We’re facing an increase in the number of animals who need our help due to the economic instability that so many families are facing. We have a national shortage of affordable veterinary care, and because of this, we’re seeing more and more animals come to Brother Wolf who need extensive medical care. We also see a lot of families unable to find housing that will enable them to keep their pets with them. Medical care and housing are basic needs for pets and humans alike, but it’s a struggle for many right now.

We focus on the good — our incredible team members and shelter partners who carry out this work, the caring donors who make it possible and the community who celebrates alongside us with every happy adoption photo we post (thank you!). Together we do the most good we can do, and together we save lives.

— Leah Craig Fieser

Executive director

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

Asheville