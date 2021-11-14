Why we help: Helping women find access to resources

My daughter inspired me to pursue my work.
When we moved to Asheville from Caracas, Venezuela, in 1998, we didn’t know English. Pursuing our “American dream” at first was challenging due to many factors, including the language barrier. While I had access to an interpreter in some cases, I knew they weren’t telling my story the way I would tell it.
I was scared, but I knew I had to find my voice — not just for me, but for my daughter. Through these challenges, I realized my purpose in life was to help others, especially women, who have difficulty accessing resources.
This is my “why” for coming to work every day at the Western Women’s Business Center. It is important that women feel empowered and prepared to face any challenge.
Together with my great team, we inspire other women in their respective entrepreneurial journeys through one-on-one business coaching, workshops and providing access to capital.
At the WWBC, we are committed to advancing women in business and the community. It is important to us that they have a voice and they are heard in the Western North Carolina community and beyond.
— Zurilma Anuel
Director
Western Women’s Business Center
Candler
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.