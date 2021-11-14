Why we help: Helping women find access to resources

My daughter inspired me to pursue my work.

When we moved to Asheville from Caracas, Venezuela, in 1998, we didn’t know English. Pursuing our “American dream” at first was challenging due to many factors, including the language barrier. While I had access to an interpreter in some cases, I knew they weren’t telling my story the way I would tell it.

I was scared, but I knew I had to find my voice — not just for me, but for my daughter. Through these challenges, I realized my purpose in life was to help others, especially women, who have difficulty accessing resources.

This is my “why” for coming to work every day at the Western Women’s Business Center. It is important that women feel empowered and prepared to face any challenge.

Together with my great team, we inspire other women in their respective entrepreneurial journeys through one-on-one business coaching, workshops and providing access to capital.

At the WWBC, we are committed to advancing women in business and the community. It is important to us that they have a voice and they are heard in the Western North Carolina community and beyond.

— Zurilma Anuel

Director

Western Women’s Business Center

Candler