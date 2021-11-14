Why we help: Meeting the basic need of clean diapers for children

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
Alicia Heacock and Meagan Lyon Leimena

We distribute diapers to partner organizations for families struggling to afford enough to keep their children clean, dry and healthy. We do this work because we are moms invested in the health and well-being of other moms and children in our community.

Clean diapers are a basic need, and it is unacceptable to us that children in our community go without them and that parents, often mothers, bear the stress, worry and financial hardship of trying to afford them.

Families need diapers to keep their children clean and healthy, and when they cannot afford enough, often have to delay changes or use other items like paper towels or plastic bags. And most child care facilities require at least a day’s worth of diapers in advance, so parents must have diapers to access child care so they can work. Diapers really matter to families!

We are motivated by our remarkable partnerships in the community; we now have more than 50 distribution partners. We are grateful for the ability to share leadership of the diaper bank, working together to meet the ongoing public health crisis of diaper need.

Our biggest challenges are the incredible increase in need since the pandemic. In 2018 and 2019, we were distributing 3,000 diapers a month. In 2021, we have been distributing 25,000 to 30,000 diapers a month, and we have a waitlist of partners. We rely on donations of diapers, dollars and time from our incredible community.

We are a small but mighty group and need logistical and practical support to maintain our growth and meet this painful need during these unprecedented times. Learn more and join us: www.babiesneedbottoms.org.

— Alicia Heacock and Meagan Lyon Leimena
Co-executive directors
Babies Need Bottoms
Asheville

