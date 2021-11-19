Why we help: Offering the support families need

As a family physician, I have always been drawn to caring for families as a whole. When a person develops a memory disorder, the lives of others in the family are directly impacted as they adjust to providing needed support. I enjoy this role of our work and appreciate practicing medicine in a setting that provides the best possible care to the whole family.

When facing challenges of dementia, it is so important to have access to a health care provider who understands what is happening, who is available for questions when there are changes and who can help families understand what to expect as the disease progresses. The greatest reward of this work is to be able to offer the support families need. Said one caregiver, “At MemoryCare, they take a lot of time with you, as much time as you need. The whole staff is extremely helpful and kind. We feel very blessed to have found MemoryCare.”

Dementia is a devastating illness that can happen to anyone. With good medical care for the person with dementia, and education and support for their caregivers, it is incredibly gratifying to see how many individuals and families are able to manage the disease in a way that facilitates the best quality of life possible for all touched. I am routinely humbled by the loving care I see families provide, and I feel privileged to be a part of that process.

Having to raise half of our budget every year is a profound challenge. Each time we grow, the challenge increases. Income for our program comes from insurance reimbursement, caregiver fees and fundraising. Each year, we waive 25%-30% of the caregiver fees for those unable to afford the cost. Thus, charitable resources are needed for every family we see.

— Dr. Virginia Templeton

Executive director

MemoryCare

Asheville