Why we help: Passionate about offering affordable therapy

When I was a kid, I wanted to be a singing, novel-writing, moviemaking psychiatrist. I always wanted to contribute something to the world and to be a healer and a creative. I did end up doing some singing. Wrote a novel, only watched movies and never went to medical school, so I am now a substance abuse and mental health counselor.

It brings me joy to be a witness to change when it happens, to be part of people’s journey, to see them grow in their relationships to self and others. It can also be frustrating at times because change is usually very gradual for all of us, and with substance use and mental health disorders, it is the nature of the beast that folks relapse, often multiple times, before settling into long-term recovery. And then, many never make it.

I am one of the lucky ones. I struggled in my own journey to find affordable therapy, so it is my passion now to offer services as we do at All Souls at a rate that people can afford. I started there a mere six months before the pandemic put a halt to face-to-face sessions. I had never thought much of telehealth but have been pleasantly surprised by how well it actually works! For those who have no transportation, which is true of many of our people, it is a godsend.

We here in Asheville are so fortunate to have places like All Souls Counseling, especially now when people have been through so much. I am proud to be part of it!

— Jessica Ringle

Substance abuse and mental health counselor

All Souls Counseling Center

Asheville