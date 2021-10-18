Women in business: It’s OK to say ‘no’

Editor’s note: For our special Women in Business issue, we asked women in our local business community to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Here is one of those contributions.

As a new business owner, I wish I would have known that it’s OK to say “no.”

Although I have faced a variety of challenges along the way, I have learned valuable lessons from every single one.

I hope that other women business owners exercise their voices in order to secure their place at the table.

— Neomi Negron

Owner of Buggy Pops gourmet ice pops

Asheville