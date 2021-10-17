Women in business: Know your ‘why,’ ‘what’ and ‘how’

Editor’s note: For our special Women in Business issue, we asked women in our local business community to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Here is one of those stories.

I learned early in my career about the value of patience and persistence. But after a few years of serving in a firm run by mostly men, I grew tired of what I considered to be systemic gender wage inequality and being passed over for bonuses I earned and deserved. I desired a more collaborative and inclusive culture focused on the value of women in business.

I decided to start my own firm and take sole control of my destiny. When I launched my practice, which focuses on women, I was unaware of the power of the resources and connections I had already cultivated. I had a built-in posse of influencers, who had even more connections to people who could help me succeed.

I joined local women-focused professional organizations. I attended training programs and conferences. I got involved in my local Asheville community. I established a business presence in downtown Asheville. I made even more connections.

If I could pass along advice to other women sharing an elevator with me, it would be just a few sentences:

● Know your “why,” “what” and “how.” I continually ask and answer these questions to affirm the reasons I’m in the business I am.

● Build a supportive network. I made network building a priority in my career. Some of the most powerful relationships I developed came from unlikely places.

● Be true to yourself. I made the choice to serve my sisters because it is consistent with who I am and what I genuinely care about.

There’s a quote I read that goes, “There’s no elevator to the top, you must take the stairs.”

— Laura Webb

Certified financial planner

Founder/ CEO of Webb Investment Services

Creator of Her Two Cents podcasts

Asheville