Reviews of Dwayne Cassada (Cassada Plumbing)5 based on 2 reviews.
Dwayne sets a high bar for the rest of the plumbers in town. He is courteous knowledgeable reasonably priced AND shows up for scheduled appointments.
What a great plumber! Dwayne is knowledgeable, reasonably priced and can usually show up within a day or 2 of when you call him. He is courteous and helpful, does great work, and comes up with good ideas for solving unusual or difficult plumbing problems. We are so glad we found him and would recommend him to anyone.