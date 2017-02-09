Coming soon: The Young Society lifestyle blog

Posted on by Alli Marshall
Photo by Jonathan Mora
Photo by Jonathan Mora

Christina Geneve and Makeda Sandford, the creative minds behind local lifestyle and fashion blog Let It Be Yours, have been a voice of 20-something perspective for more than a year. The blog’s content runs the gamut from personal style and reflections on social topics to the environmental-human connection.

Those ideas, and the motivation to spread positivity, are what readers will find in The Young Society — a twice-monthly collaboration between Let It Be Yours and Xpress. Through text and photography, Geneve and Sandford seek to “reach the young, vibrant, artistic underground culture and amplify voices from people of color.”

SHARE
About Alli Marshall
Alli Marshall is the arts section editor at Mountain Xpress. She's lived in Asheville for more than 20 years and loves live music, visual art, fiction and friendly dogs. Alli is the winner of the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize and the author of the novel "How to Talk to Rockstars," published by Logosophia Books. Follow me @alli_marshall
View all posts by Alli Marshall →

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.