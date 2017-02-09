Coming soon: The Young Society lifestyle blog

Christina Geneve and Makeda Sandford, the creative minds behind local lifestyle and fashion blog Let It Be Yours, have been a voice of 20-something perspective for more than a year. The blog’s content runs the gamut from personal style and reflections on social topics to the environmental-human connection.

Those ideas, and the motivation to spread positivity, are what readers will find in The Young Society — a twice-monthly collaboration between Let It Be Yours and Xpress. Through text and photography, Geneve and Sandford seek to “reach the young, vibrant, artistic underground culture and amplify voices from people of color.”