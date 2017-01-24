Smart bets: Southern Insecurities

Sometimes laughter is the best therapy. That’s the perspective of Krish Mohan and David Coulter, two D.C.-area comics who will stop in Asheville on their “Southern Insecurities” tour. They’ll tackle heavy topics like politics, race and religion in their two distinctly different stand-up routines. “David’s a storyteller and talks about attempting to be a better person. My material is more political and philosophy-based and talks about breaking stigmas of mental health,” explains Mohan. Though both comedians get personal, it’s with the hope of being relatable to a wide audience. “We’re both talking about not just our insecurities, but societal ones as well.” The show takes place at The Block Off Biltmore on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. $10/$12. A portion of proceeds will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo of Krish Mohan by Tara Arseven Photography