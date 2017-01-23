Announcement from AshevilleFM:

After receiving almost 100 resumes and conducting a thorough review and interview process of all qualified candidates, the hiring committee and the board of Friends of Community Radio are excited to announce that they have hired K.P. Whaley as the new full-time General Manager for 103.3 AshevilleFM. He will start his new duties on January 9.

K.P. has been involved with radio for more than 10 years. He’s currently a senior talk show producer/director for Wisconsin Public Radio. Prior to that, he served in management roles for two other community radio stations: News/Talk Director for WORT in Madison, a prominent cooperatively run station; and Station Manager for WPVM in Asheville.

K.P. also has significant project management and general managerial experience. He served on the nonprofit board for the Mills River farmer’s market (outside Asheville), and he worked in community TV and managed a food coop in Vermont before moving back to Wisconsin to produce the Kathleen Dunn Show at WPR.

We at AshevilleFM are very excited to welcome a new leader to our station as we continue to grow and improve to serve our local community!