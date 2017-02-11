Artist applications are available for the 58th annual Art on Main fine art and fine craft festival in downtown Hendersonville, North Carolina. Festival dates will be Saturday and Sunday, September 30 and October 1, 2017, from 10:00am to 5:00pm each day. This juried and judged show is produced by the Arts Council of Henderson County.

The Art on Main committee is announcing that this year’s show will be set up on Main Street rather than on the sidewalks (as it has been in the past). The committee has been working with the city to move the show into the street for several years. This will allow for a show with a more connected layout, storage space behind booths, and a much safer environment for everyone.

Artists may download an application from the Arts Council’s website, www.acofhc.org . An application can also be requested by emailing the Arts Council at acofhc@bellsouth.net , or by calling 828-693-8504. Artists must send four images of their work plus a photo of their booth along with their applications.

The deadline for applications is May 1, 2017.

$3,000 in cash prizes will be awarded at the Artist Awards Reception on Saturday, September 30. H ospitality for participating artists includes breakfasts, booth sitters, and a complimentary accommodations program, which provides housing for travelling artists in the homes of members of the Arts Council community.

The Arts Council has an aggressive marketing campaign planned to draw audiences from Henderson County, the adjoining counties, the broader North Carolina region – and surrounding states. Residents and tourists alike enthusiastically look forward to this popular annual festival.

Morris Broadband is a major sponsor for this event. For further information about Art on Main, please contact the Arts Council of Henderson County at acofhc@bellsouth.net or 828-693-8504. The web address is www.acofhc.org

The Arts Council of Henderson County is a community organization that promotes, advocates for, and nurtures the arts in Henderson County and Western North Carolina. Its office is located at 401 N. Main St., Ste 302, Hendersonville, NC 28792. (Entrance on Fourth Avenue West.)