Press release from the Asheville Area Arts Council:

The Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC) is proud to announce the 2017 Professional Development Grant for Artists. These resources will be granted to individuals to attend professional development courses to aid them in reaching their business goals. This new grant program is offered to Buncombe County artists to attend area organization’s programming that expands their knowledge of sound business practices. Applications will be accepted from January 1 until May 15 for courses happening between January 1 and June 1, 2017. No extensions will be approved for applications submitted after 5pm on May 15 and/or classes ending after June 1.

This grant program will provide access for artists that are committed to learning new business skills, and also inform AAAC and educational providers to help us better serve Buncombe creative sector.

EXAMPLES OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROPOSALS

Mountain BizWork: 6 week Foundations Business Planning Class AB-Tech: continuing education courses Small Business Center: Advanced Business Skills for Artists Carolina Small Business Fund: Create Your Best Year Yet and QuickBooks for Small Businesses

This grant is managed by the Asheville Area Arts Council with the support of the City of Asheville. To learn more about the Professional Development Grants for Artists visit www.ashevillearts.com. If you have any questions, please contact Janelle Wienke, AAAC Grants Manager, by phone at (828) 258-0710 or email at janelle@ashevillearts.com.