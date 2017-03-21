Press release from Looking Glass Clothing Company:

Asheville, NC ­– March 20, 2017 – Two local moms join together to create a children’s clothing line inspired by, and made in, Asheville.

Looking Glass Clothing Company is the newest children’s clothing line to come out of Asheville, NC. Founded and created by two local moms, Leigh Ann Conner and Jennifer Nicks, the line’s mantra is to produce clothing that is practical yet pretty. Their name is inspired by Looking Glass Falls and their brand icon is a looking glass with the word ‘Loved.’ “Our hope is that each little girl who wears our clothing will feel loved when she looks in the mirror,” said Jennifer Nicks, co-founder of Looking Glass Clothing Company.

All of the designs are inspired by the beauty surrounding us in Western North Carolina, and made so kids can get out and enjoy nature. Additionally, some of the prints used in the garments are designed by local artist Bonnie Christine.

Looking Glass Clothing Company is dedicated to producing each and every garment here locally in Western North Carolina. “There is such an abundance of local talent and we strive to support and cultivate that as much as possible,” said Leigh Ann Conner, co-founder of Looking Glass Clothing Company.

Looking Glass Clothing Company is online at www.lookingglassclothingco.com, or in local retailers Oodles and Maggie, Monogram Asheville and Nest Organics. The company makes clothing for girls sizes 2 through 8 and their Spring/Summer Collection is available now.