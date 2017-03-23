Press release:

Pet Adoptions Saturday at Asheville Tractor Supply

Asheville, NC — The Tractor Supply Company store in Asheville at 14 Old Brevard Road will host a pet adoption event on Saturday, March 25, 2017 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Families looking to add a pet to their home are encouraged to stop by the store and interact with the dogs and cats that are available for adoption. Participating adoption groups include:

Blue Ridge Humane Society

On site 9:00am to 12:00pm

“Pet adoption days are exciting at Tractor Supply,” said Glen LaFever, manager of the Asheville Tractor Supply store. “Not only do we get to help families take home a great pet, but we also get to support our community adoption partners who are working hard to care for homeless dogs and cats.”

Saturday’s adoption event will coincide with Tractor Supply’s Unleash the Savings special on select pet products. For new pet owners, Tractor Supply is a one-stop shop where customers can choose from a comprehensive selection of products for dogs and cats, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment.

Tractor Supply partners with rescues and shelters to host pet adoption events throughout the year. Organizations interested in becoming an animal adoption partner should register at TSCEventPartners.com, contact the store by phone at 828-670-9170, or visit the store at 14 Old Brevard Road.

For information and tips on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow.

About Tractor Supply Company

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the Company operated 1,595 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at tractorsupply.com. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 31, 2016, the Company operated 143 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit petsense.com.