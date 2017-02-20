Press release from Asheville Home Builders Association:

For the past seven months, students of the Buncombe County Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program have been hard at work completing their Playhouses for the 5th Annual Playhouse Showdown.

Through this program, students completed their projects in a specified time period, working within specified parameters while demonstrating creativity in design and problem solving. Each school formed a team comprised of students from the departments of drafting, carpentry, interior design, and marketing to design, build and market a playhouse.

The theme and inspiration for the playhouse build project for 2017 was “Cottage Collection.” These playhouses were created from start to finish throughout the 1st semester and beginning of the 2nd semester of the 2016- 2017 school year.

Congratulations to the students of A.C. Reynolds, Enka High School, Erwin High School, Owen High School, and North Buncombe High School for their hard work on completing these projects. Also a thank you to the teachers who encourage and teach the students the construction trades throughout the year.

The Asheville HBA works with its local member companies to provide both donated materials and guidance by licensed Builders as mentors for the students and teachers throughout the project. All five uniquely crafted playhouses will be on display at the Asheville Home Builders Association’s 8th Annual Build & Remodel Expo the weekend of February 25 & 26, 2017.

While on display, visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite playhouse, as well as purchase a $5 raffle ticket to be entered to win the playhouse of their choosing. Raffle ticket proceeds go back to each school’s CTE program to aid in the purchase of supplies.

A special thanks to all AHBA Member companies who donated their time, talent and materials for this exciting project which helps advance our local construction industry classrooms, workforce development and bring community awareness to the hard work of these students in Buncombe County’s CTE Program.