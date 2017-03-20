Press release from the city of Asheville:

The City of Asheville Parks & Recreation Department, in partnership with Asheville GreenWorks, has launched a new initiative to plant trees at all seventy-four city owned recreation facilities over the course of the next three years. The initiative is aimed at celebrating how trees enhance our environment and our community. Trees of all different varieties will be planted with a goal of incorporating trees appropriate to the location.

To kick off the initiative the department is excited to announce the “30 Trees in 30 Days” program. Beginning at 4:00 p.m. on March 28 at the Shiloh Complex (121 Shiloh Road) members of the Parks & Recreation Department, volunteers with Asheville GreenWorks and community members will gather to plant the first three trees. Additional events will be held at the Grant Center, Carrier Park, Aston Park, Riverside Cemetery and Recreation Park throughout the month of April. The program will culminate on Arbor Day, April 28.

Roderick Simmons, Parks & Recreation Director states, “Through this three-year tree initiative, the Parks and Recreation Department demonstrates its commitment to improving the appearance of our community and our environment. Planting these trees at our parks and facilities creates a lasting legacy.”

In January of 2016 the Asheville City Council created a 20-year vision for the city. Part of this vision included a dedication to a clean and healthy environment. The Parks & Recreation three-year tree initiative and the “30 Trees in 30 Days” program directly contribute to the success of this vision.

Community organization and individuals volunteers are encouraged to participate in this program. If you have an interest or would like additional information please contact Sandra Travis at STravis@ashevillenc.gov or 828-259-5841.

For additional information on Parks & Recreation’s Tree Initiative or to learn about events associated with the “30 Trees in 30 Days” program please click here.