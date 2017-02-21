Press release from the National Forests in North Carolina:
Location: The Cold Mountain Fire is located in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area of the Pisgah Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest, approximately 20 miles south of Waynesville, North Carolina, in the headwaters of Crawford Creek.
Estimated acreage: Approximately 132 acres
Containment (as of 2/21, 4 p.m.): 75 percent
Fire cause: The Cold Mountain Fire was reported on Friday afternoon, February 17, 2017.The human-caused fire is under investigation.
Resources on the fire: Approximately 83 firefighters and support staff, including 2 crews, 2 engines, and various overhead, are currently assigned to the incident.
Current situation: Fire behavior today was low with no active flame reported along the perimeter of the fire. Crews continue to make substantial progress. Crews were again assigned to “cold trail” the fire edge and construct containment lines where needed using minimum impact suppression tactics given the fire’s location within Shining Rock Wilderness Area to protect the resource values associated with wilderness areas. Rain predicted for tomorrow will greatly aid firefighters in mopping-up any remaining hot spots along the edge of the fire.
Closures: An emergency closure order is in effect on national forest system lands in the following area: The Art Loeb Trail (#146) north of Shining Rock Gap and the Cold Mountain Trail (#141). See map below.
Cooperators: The Cold Mountain Fire is now managed solely by the US Forest Service.
