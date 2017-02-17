A press release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office:

Gov. Cooper Appoints New Judges to North Carolina Courts

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper has appointed three new judges to preside over North Carolina courts.

“Each of these appointees are experienced and distinguished jurists,” Cooper said. “I’m grateful for their service to North Carolina’s justice system.”

Cooper has appointed the following judges:

Marion Boone will serve as a District Court Judge for Judicial District 17B, which has jurisdiction in Stokes and Surry counties. Boone brings 30 years of legal experience to her new judicial position. She has worked as a private attorney since 1988, practicing in family, property, contract, estate, federal bankruptcy, and criminal law. Boone has also been active in her community, volunteering with various education and civic organizations.

Larry Leake will serve as a District Court Judge for Judicial District 24, which has jurisdiction in Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey counties. Leake has worked as an attorney for more than 40 years. He has represented various government entities in Western North Carolina, including the County of Madison and the Towns of Mars Hill, Marshall, and Hot Springs. He is licensed in all of North Carolina’s Federal Courts, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Vinston Rozier will serve as a Superior Court Judge for Judicial District 10B in Wake County. Judge Rozier brings more than 15 years of legal and judicial experience to his new judicial position. He has served as an Assistant District Attorney, as an Ombudsman to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and as a District Court Judge.