The National Danish Performance Team is arriving in Asheville on March 3, 2017 to perform IMANI a spectacular performance showcasing the best of Danish gymnastics, tumbling, dance and acrobatics. Furthermore, the renowned team will conduct fun and energetic workshops to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

They will perform for the public at Warren Wilson College, 701 Warren Wilson Rd, in DeVries Athletic Center, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The United States is the seventh leg of the National Danish Performance Team’s six-month long tour around the world. The tour began in September and since then tens of thousands of people have experienced and enjoyed the team in Denmark, Germany, Tanzania, Australia, Indonesia, China and Mexico.

The team is considered world-leaders within performance gymnastics, which is a unique combination of innovative rhythmic gymnastics, creative acrobatics and high-speed trampoline and tumbling.

Their mission is to move the world and through shows and workshops to inspire others to lead a healthy and active life. Sport is for all, sport is fun and sport is for life.

A lifelong dream

NDPT consists of 28 selected and highly skilled gymnasts from all over Denmark. The athletes are 19-28 years old and they participate as volunteers. For them joining the team has been a lifelong dream.

Seven of the gymnasts have just graduated high school, several worked as gymnastic teachers before joining the team, and many are taking a break from their studies in such different fields as law, political science, chiropractic and English.

Travelling along with the 28 gymnasts is a team of five leaders: Ms. Lene Bruun (Team Manager), Nikolaj Refshauge Kristiansen (Choreographer), Ms. Signe Tofting Schaarup (Choreographer), Mr. Josias Juliussen (Press Officer) and Mr. Henning Engberg (Trainer).

IMANI – a show about believing

‘Imani’ is a word in Swahili meaning trust or faith. IMANI is a show with acrobatics, tumbling, dance and gymnastics that all revolve around the theme of believing in something or someone.

During the show themes like self-doubt, hierarchy and heartbreak will be explored through the expression of the human body. But also falling in love and finding a place to belong within a community is an important part of the show IMANI.