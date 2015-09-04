A new K-8 grade charter school is set to open in August 2016, in the northern part of Henderson County. They have announced three community information sessions.

Announcement from FernLeaf Charter School:

FernLeaf Community Charter School is pleased to announce that it will host a series of public information sessions over the next few months. Upcoming dates listed below:

September 15th, 2015 6:30 PM at Earth Fare 1856 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC,

October 6th, 2015 6:30 PM at Fletcher Town Hall, 300 Old Cane Creek Road, Fletcher, NC,

November 14th, 2015 10:30 AM at Western Carolina University Biltmore Park Campus.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide interested families and the public with information regarding FernLeaf Community Charter School including opening date, enrollment, educational approach, size, and other relevant information.

FernLeaf is a small, compassionate, K­8 tuition free public school coming to Henderson County in August 2016. The school is dedicated to providing students with engaging, hands on, experiential learning opportunities.

FernLeaf’s Mission is to foster a rich learning environment that embodies the essence of community, understanding, and the human spirit. Grounded in humble respect for our surroundings, the individual, and the world as a whole, we seek to engage the unique passions and aptitudes of our school community so that in addition to achieving academic fluency, students become thoughtful, compassionate, and engaged.

For additional information, please contact:

Michael Luplow—Board of Directors ­

F​ernLeaf Community Charter School

michael.luplow@fernleafccs.org

828­209­8860