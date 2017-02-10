Last week, representatives from Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort attended Pollstar Live! in Los Angeles. Pollstar Live! has cemented its place as the largest conference in the world for concert industry professionals. The 2017 conference brought record-breaking throngs of music business professionals to Southern California for three days of discussions, education and networking. This year, keynote speakers included Rock’n Roll Hall of Famer, Alice Cooper.

Neal Morgan, the Entertainment Manager at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort participated in a panel discussion on the modernization of casino industry entertainment. “The idea of putting on a concert at a casino has changed a lot since I first started working at Harrah’s Cherokee,” said Morgan who has worked the showroom at Harrah’s Cherokee since 2003. “Instead of booking a narrow range of acts specifically for our best players, we now can put on a great range of concerts that appeal to different tastes in music.” Morgan added, “In addition to appealing to a more diverse range of music tastes, we can put on events that are different from your typical concert. Events like The Price is Right Live! and the National Cornhole League’s championship kind of underscore the fact that we’re more than just a place to go gamble, we’re really just here to have a good time!”