Press release:

Tuesday, February 7, is Health Insurance Awareness Day. The Western North Carolina Association of Health Underwriters will be having an event at the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, second floor Board Room from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. There will be a panel consisting of a CEO of a local hospital, a physician in private practice, and David Block, who is the Law and Legislative Chair for the North Carolina Association of Health Underwriters.

Many attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions of the panel regarding health insurance concerns and other questions in the health arena. We are quite excited about sharing ideas and thoughts with members of the community and welcome you to attend this event. Light refreshments will be served.

The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information,visit nahu.org.