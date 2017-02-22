4:15PM This Thursday, February 23

The leaders of the grassroots movement, Progressive Organized Women (POW) will meet Senator Thom Tillis’ State Director, Jordon Shaw, to discuss concerns at the first meeting of its kind since the arrival of the new administration.

The meeting is expected to take 45 minutes after which the POW leaders Jayne Jennings and Kristi Boyer (and Mr. Shaw) will be on hand for comments/questions.

PLACE: Henderson County Historic Courthouse, 1 Historic Courthouse Square, Hendersonville, NC (Main Street between 1st/2nd)

Created last month by two Henderson County school teachers, POW has been holding (respectful) protest rallies at the same site for the past several weeks; they now draw as many as 300 people every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. In the past three weeks, the closed group Facebook site has signed on over 600 members (300 more are involved who aren’t on social media). A website is currently in the works.