Press release from organizers:

Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy (CMLC) in partnership with Brevard College will be launching their new lecture series, the Lady Slipper Speaker Series at Brevard College on January 24th, 2017. This speaker series will feature various regional experts and take place every 3rd Tuesday of the month, during the academic semester. If you are interested in learning more about the environmental topics that are being studied in the Western North Carolina region, this event is for you!

The January 24th lecture; “Song of the Woods: Appalachian Forests, Why They Matter, and What You Can do to Support Them,” will be presented by Dr. Kathryn Newfont of the University of Kentucky.

Dr. Newfont is an environmental historian with the history department and Appalachian Studies program, she is also the author of Blue Ridge Commons: Environmental Activism and Forest History in Western North Carolina, which won the Appalachian Studies Association’s 2012 Weatherford Award for Non-fiction and the 2012 Thomas Wolfe Literary Award.

Dr. Newfont was a long time resident of western North Carolina before moving to Kentucky in 2015, but she is coming back to share her wisdom on the region in her presentation, that will consider the treasures of our own Appalachian woods, the richest temperate forests on earth.