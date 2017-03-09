Press release:

Local homebuilding firm Living Stone Design + Build of Black Mountain won several national awards and was recognized as a leader in the home building industry at the 2017 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show.

The firm was honored for two particular homes. The Watkins Residence was the winner of Best in American Living and Top Design Trend for “Modern Farmhouse.” This custom home received acclaim for its integration of modern and rustic elements and for its seamless design, featuring a natural landscape of surrounding farm land and Blue Ridge Mountains topography.

The other Living Stone project that received national recognition has been affectionately named “the Rhodo Reno.” This near complete renovation of a 960-square foot midcentury home is located on Rhododendron Avenue in Black Mountain. The “Rhodo Reno” won the highly prestigious Best in Green award. It is one of the most energy efficient homes Living Stone has built to date, and is also a case study in “right sizing,” the practice of intentionally building to a standard of quality within a set square footage, rather than building a larger home. This home was already awarded Platinum certification from the NC Greenbuilt program, and has an impressively low HERS score of 30.

Additionally, at the NAHB Awards, Sean Sullivan, president and accredited master builder of Living Stone, received the highly coveted Young Professional Award, for which he was finalist along with 14 other builders chosen from across the nation. He was also honored as the 2016 Certified Green Professional Designee of the Year.

These recognitions poise Living Stone Design + Build as the most acclaimed green building firm in the region.