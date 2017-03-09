Press release:

Metro Mayors Elect 2017 Leadership

Mayors Honor Sen. Rick Gunn and Rep. John Torbett with Legislative Awards

RALEIGH –The N.C. Metropolitan Mayors Coalition, a bipartisan group representing the mayors of the state’s larger cities, has re-elected Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer as its chair, Cornelius Mayor Chuck Travis as vice chair, Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas as treasurer, and Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane as past chair. Members of the executive committee elected include Apex Mayor Lance Olive, Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle, Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Concord Mayor Scott Padgett, and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

The bipartisan elected officers and executive committee will lead the Coalition in its work with the General Assembly and Executive Branch, advocating for policies that create high quality economic development, invest in transportation networks and promote public safety across the State.

The Coalition celebrated its founding fifteen years ago with a special dinner where they presented legislative awards to Rep. John Torbett for his leadership in transportation.

“Rep. Torbett has an open door policy for our member mayors,” said Asheville Mayor Manheimer when presenting the award. “He has demonstrated extensive knowledge and understanding of the role transportation investments play in attracting and recruiting a highly skilled workforce and the millennial generation.”

The Coalition also presented a legislative awards to Sen. Rick Gunn for his leadership in economic development.

“Sen. Gunn’s commitment to identifying multiple solutions for economic development rather than a one size fits all approach demonstrates his desire to seek solutions that help all and hurt none,” said Mayor Manheimer. “We appreciate his efforts to reach out to the Metropolitan Mayors Coalition and seek a partnership in advancing the State’s regional economies.”

The Mayors were pleased to hear from guest speakers Governor Elect Roy Cooper, State Treasurer Elect Dale Folwell and Attorney General Elect Josh Stein during the two day meeting.

The Mayors honored Durham Mayor William V. “Bill” Bell with a tribute video and a presentation of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his forty-four years of public service. You can view the video here.

The North Carolina Metropolitan Mayors Coalition, founded in 2001, is comprised of the mayors of the state’s larger cities, with more than 3.7 million residents or 66 percent of the State’s municipal population. The Coalition is a non-partisan, mayor-driven organization that focuses on issues of special interest to our large cities in a fast-growing and urbanizing state. The Coalition has worked successfully with federal and state elected officials to promote job creation, protect local revenues, invest in public infrastructure, and keep our cities safe.