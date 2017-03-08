Press release:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) affiliate serving Henderson and Polk Counties, NAMI Four Seasons announces that on Tuesday, March 14, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, it is conducting a free seminar on Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). EMDR has helped more than two million people of all ages relieve many types of psychological distress, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), complicated grief, pain disorders and addictions, among others.

The session will be facilitated by Sherry A. McKisson – Certified EMDR Therapist, Licensed Professional Counselor, and Licensed Clinical Addiction Specialist – and will be held in the Trinity Room at St. James Episcopal Church, 766 North Main Street, Hendersonville.

More than 30 studies have been done on EMDR therapy. For example, research funded by Kaiser Permanente found that 100% of single-trauma victims and 77% of multiple-trauma victims no longer were diagnosed with PTSD after only six sessions. EMDR is recognized as an effective form of treatment by the American Psychiatric Association, the World Health Organization, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.