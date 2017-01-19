National Girls and Women in Sports Day set for Feb. 18

Posted on by Dan Hesse
The event is produced by the City of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with UNC Asheville, Buncombe County Parks and Recreation, Girls on the Run, Girl Scouts of Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, and the YMCA. For more information, visit Asheville Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page or contact Kim Turner at 828-232-4526 or kturner@ashevillenc.gov.
The event is produced by the City of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with UNC Asheville, Buncombe County Parks and Recreation, Girls on the Run, Girl Scouts of Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, and the YMCA. For more information, visit Asheville Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page or contact Kim Turner at 828-232-4526 or kturner@ashevillenc.gov.

Press release:

National Girls and Women in Sports Day set for Feb. 18 at UNCA

ASHEVILLE, NC – The annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at UNC Asheville. The event is designed to expose women and girls to a variety of activities that will inspire them to lead active, healthy lives.

Open to women and girls ages 6 and up, this is a chance to try a new sport or fitness class or improve skills in a sport of interest. Registration is $15 per person and includes clinics, a goody bag, a healthy lunch and admission to the UNCA Women’s Basketball game that afternoon. Register in advance online at tinyurl.com/zeaztwe or at the event at 9 a.m.

The event is produced by the City of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with UNC Asheville, Buncombe County Parks and Recreation, Girls on the Run, Girl Scouts of Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, and the YMCA. For more information, visit Asheville Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page or contact Kim Turner at 828-232-4526 or kturner@ashevillenc.gov.

For more information about Asheville Parks and Recreation programs, visit ashevillenc.gov/parks or call 828-259-5800.

SHARE

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.