National Girls and Women in Sports Day set for Feb. 18 at UNCA

ASHEVILLE, NC – The annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at UNC Asheville. The event is designed to expose women and girls to a variety of activities that will inspire them to lead active, healthy lives.

Open to women and girls ages 6 and up, this is a chance to try a new sport or fitness class or improve skills in a sport of interest. Registration is $15 per person and includes clinics, a goody bag, a healthy lunch and admission to the UNCA Women’s Basketball game that afternoon. Register in advance online at tinyurl.com/zeaztwe or at the event at 9 a.m.

The event is produced by the City of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with UNC Asheville, Buncombe County Parks and Recreation, Girls on the Run, Girl Scouts of Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, and the YMCA. For more information, visit Asheville Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page or contact Kim Turner at 828-232-4526 or kturner@ashevillenc.gov.

For more information about Asheville Parks and Recreation programs, visit ashevillenc.gov/parks or call 828-259-5800.