Sunshine Week is March 12 – 18th, and I am very proud to announce the launch of our latest community project, Sunshine Request!
…We built Sunshine Request to make it easier for citizens to make public records requests, turning a complicated government process into a simple form. Every request made through Sunshine Request is posted publicly for the benefit of everyone.
The Sunshine Request team serves as a proxy between citizens and local government, which allows public records requests to be submitted anonymously.
We hope this platform helps citizens to learn more about our government and improves transparency and accountability through public information. We also hope it saves the staff time of government entities by reducing duplicated efforts, and by improving the quality and specificity of records requests.
Sunshine Request is a community project by PRC Applications (https://www.prcapps.com). We use our technical skills to help our community through projects that improve the interactions between citizens and government.
When a request comes in via the form, I will personally review it. I will then submit the request to the appropriate government entity via records@sunshinerequest.com and signed as “Sunshine Request.” I will record all communications about the request as “Activity” entries – you can see an example here:
Then, when the request is completed, I will post the documents online, so other citizens can find the public records without submitting the same request over again.
“Publicity is justly commended as a remedy for social and industrial diseases. Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman.” – Justice Louis D. Brandeis
