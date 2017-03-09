Press release:

PARI awarded Science Museums Grant

Rosman, NC (March 8, 2017) – The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI) has been awarded a $61,913 grant from the N.C. Science Museums Grant Program. The grant program was established by the N.C. legislature to provide funding for the 41 institutions included in the N.C Science Museums Network.

“These museums are critical resources for schools and communities in providing learning experiences in and out of the classroom that enhance science literacy,” says Charles Yelton, Chief of Regional Networks for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and lead administrator of the Grant Program.