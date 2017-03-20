Press release:

Plank Fitness will host an “Original Strength” workshop on April 8th. Learn how to Press RESET! Similar to a computer or mobile phone, when it locks up or stops functioning normally, we reboot it or Press RESET, allowing it to go back to its original state and again function as it should. Some people see changes in a very short time, others may see changes over a longer time period, but everyone experiences changes if Pressing RESET regularly and consistently, even for just a few minutes a day. The OS system will help anyone, regardless of age, physical or mental abilities to breathe, move, and live better. Plank is excited to offer this workshop to help you to Press RESET, or to be able to offer this technique to clients.

“Tapping into our reflexive strength with the Original Strength program, is one of the few programs that our team at Johns Hopkins has found meets the foundational needs of virtually every single patient population we see. Our patient populations consist of medically complex patients with cancer, musculoskeletal, neuro, amputees, or transplant and from professional athletes to the active aging. It is simple to integrate and we are systematically training all of our outpatient providers and support staff including students, rehab techs, residents, and therapists.” – Ken Johnson, Director of Outpatient Physical Therapy, Johns Hopkins

If you have any questions about how Pressing RESET will work for you, please feel free to contact Plank Fitness or visit originalstrength.net. Those who take this workshop also have the option to test at the end of the day to become certified.