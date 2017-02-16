Press release from SisterCare WNC:

Asheville, NC, February 12, 2017 – The LGBTQ Elder Advocates and SisterCare WNC announce the Rainbow Week of Care Service Fair on March 6th, 2017 from 1-3pm at the YWCA in Asheville.

The Rainbow Week of Care Service Fair will feature local organizations that provide volunteer services within the LGBTQ community in Western North Carolina and will showcase their opportunities to give and receive volunteer support. The YWCA of Asheville is graciously hosting the event which will feature exhibit tables with volunteer opportunities from local organizations such as Youth OutRight, WNCAP, Gay Asheville NC, Loving Food Resources, the Tzedek Social Justice Fellowship and many others. In addition, Wake Forest University Students will be providing one on one supportive services at the events such as smartphone and tablet technical support, a story-telling station and more.

Whether you want to give or receive support from those in your community – come together and feel the buzz of support generating for the many kind hearts in Western North Carolina. Contact Rebecca Chaplin at 828-335-7187, vpsistercarewnc@gmail.com for more information.