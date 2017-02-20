Press release from the city of Asheville:

The next phase in public input on the Walton Street Park/Pool and Grant Southside Center recreation options happens during a 6 p.m. Feb. 28 meeting. Everyone is invited to come to the Grant Center Auditorium to get results of public input gathered so far and to participate in a design exercise to narrow down preferences going forward.

Parks & Recreation Director Roderick Simmons will begin the meeting by sharing results from the survey, which was conducted through Feb. 18, and options identified so far. He will distribute process steps with hand-out material and then explain the group design exercise.

During the group design exercise, expected to take about 30 minutes, attendees will form several teams. The groups will have maps of the area and pictures of facility options identified by the community survey. These may include playgrounds, pools, a splash pad and gymnasium. Participants will be able to use the pictures of the options to create the best design for each of the areas on the maps. They will attach the pictures to the maps and then report back to the larger group.

Versions from all the participating teams will be put on display for discussion.

This process will be repeated during more meetings in March. Times, dates and locations will be announced. Also, the City is working to set up a meeting about the recreation options with Southside community members 18 and under. Details will be announced later.

After March meetings staff will come back to the community with proposed design, sometime in summer. In fall, community discussion will center on what programs residents would like to see at these facilities.

Child care will be available during the Feb. 28 meeting. Anyone who needs transportation should call the Asheville Parks & Recreation Department in advance at 828-259-5800.

Finally, information about the Walton Park Pool summer swimming program will be distributed at the Feb. 28 meeting.

For more information on this process, visit the Southside Engagement Opportunities webpage. For questions, contact Asheville Parks & Recreation Director Roderick Simmons atrsimmons@ashevillenc.gov or 828-259-2808.