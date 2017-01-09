Media advisory from Allied Universal:

Allied Universal, a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America with over 150,000 employees, will host a professional security personnel hiring event on Saturday January 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Embassy Suites at 670 Verdae Boulevard in Greenville, South Carolina.

Allied Universal is hiring and training new security officers, account managers, supervisors and dispatchers. Qualified candidates must meet the following minimum requirements:

High school diploma or equivalency

Be at least 18 years old (21 years old for positions that require driving)

Successfully complete a pre-employment background investigation and pre-employment drug/alcohol test

Display exceptional customer service and communication skills

Possess intermediate computer skills to utilize innovative, wireless technology at client sites

Company benefits include medical and dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, accident insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

View additional January hiring events at: http://www.aus.com/Careers/Southeast-Hiring-Events.

Learn more about Allied Universal career opportunities at www.AUS.com/careers, on Twitter at @AU_Careers and on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/AlliedUniversal.