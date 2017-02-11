Press release from Haywood Regional Medical Center:

Steven Gore, MD FACC, Cardiologist will be presenting the Talk with a Doc seminar “Reducing Risk of Cardiac Disease” on Tuesday February 21, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Haywood Regional Medical Center Café. Dr. Gore will speak about heart health while patrons enjoy a meal. Afterward, he will circulate among the tables to visit with guests and answer questions. To attend this complimentary dinner seminar, call 800.424.DOCS (3627). No children in attendance please.

Steven Gore, MD is a Fellowship trained and Board Certified Cardiologist with Western Carolina Cardiology in Clyde, NC. He is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force and the lead researcher for Aeromedical Cardiology for the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He frequently completes duty at the Human Performance Wing and School of Aerospace Medicine at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He is currently and actively involved with multiple ongoing retrospective and prospective cardiovascular studies. One in particular is a joint study with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to study the effects of spaceflight and the anti-gravity environment on the development of coronary artery disease in astronauts. He has multiple published abstracts and many have been presented at the worldwide American College of Cardiology Conference. They have also been presented at cardiovascular conferences for the Royal and German Air Forces in England and Germany. Dr. Gore served two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Critical Care Air Transport (CCAT) medical officer. During those tours, he was involved with evacuating critically wounded soldiers with IED blasts, penetrating injuries, burns, heart attacks, etc., out of the combat zone to a higher echelon of medical care.

As a part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, Western Carolina Cardiology is supported by Duke University Health System’s world-renowned leadership in clinical excellence and quality care and LifePoint Health’s extensive resources, knowledge and experience in operating community hospitals.

Watch for additional “Talk with a Doc” seminars this year on topics including Pediatrics, Family Wellness, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Spine Issues, Joint Replacement, Senior Health and Elder Care, Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer. Seminars typically occur on the 3rd Tuesday of

the month approximately 10 times a year. Dinner begins at 6:00 pm and the seminar starts shortly after. Our programs feature a variety of healthcare providers speaking on health topics of interest to you!