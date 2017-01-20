Press release from National Forests in North Carolina:

Forest Service officials announced that two temporary road closures are now in place in Madison County near Hot Springs. Hurricane Gap Road, also known as Forest Service Road (FSR) 467, and Mill Ridge Road, FSR 113, will be closed effective January 19th to protect public safety. Surveys of the roads after the recent winter weather found multiple standing and downed hazard trees present. The hazard trees are remnants of the Silver Mine Fire that burned in the area in the spring of 2016.

The roads will remain closed until a hazard tree survey can be completed and the trees safely felled. The roads are planned to reopen no later than April 1st.

On all Forest Service roads emergency closures due to weather or resource conditions can occur at any time. For current road conditions and status contact the Appalachian Ranger District at 828-689-9694 during business hours of Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.