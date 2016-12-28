Press release from event organizers:

The Vanishing Wheelchair Little Theatre is the permanent home of the 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity for people with disabilities, The Vanishing Wheelchair, Inc. The Little Theatre at 175 Weaverville Highway, Suite K, in Asheville is the venue for several magic and variety shows for the public and is available for private functions and parties. The monthly magic and variety show, “Magic, Mirth & Meaning,” is a family-friendly, hour-long production that features story tellers, singers, jugglers, and magicians. The show continues the second and fourth Friday of each month at 7 p.m. with performances on January 13, January 27, February 10, February 24, March 10, March 24, and continuing through the year. The show is free, with donations accepted.

Also, during the first Saturday of each month at 3 p.m., children can enjoy “Birthday Magic,” a forty-five minute children’s show catering to those celebrating their birthday that month. General admission is only $5 a person – proceeds benefit the non-profit. Performances will resume February 4, March 4, April 1, and continuing through the year.

The show “Magic, Mirth & Meaning” features numerous talents of people with disabilities and those who wish to help them. At any given show, an audience may see singing, story telling, and of course magic. The show appeared and disappeared for several years since the non-profit’s founding on November 24, 2010. On February 20, 2013 the show began appearing in Asheville on a monthly basis, finding its stride at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

“Birthday Magic” is an exciting show based around audience participation, from getting children to yell out the magic word, or acting as an onstage assistant to magician Wendal Wandell. “With music, magic, and a touch of mayhem, children of all ages (that means adults too),” Wendal states with a twinkle in his eye, “will enjoy the show.”

The Vanishing Wheelchair has used the proceeds from the events it hosts to launch “All Things Possible” to teach skills in performing, painting, photography, music, crafts, writing, and wood working to people with disabilities. These workshops are available to other non-profits to share with their clientele and will be conducted at the 175 Weaverville Highway location. Eventually the non-profit wishes to expand to establish a universally accessible hands-on museum for children to explore the arts and sciences at which people with disabilities can work and continue to learn these skills.

Come support and see what The Vanishing Wheelchair is all about at its new location. Tickets may be available at the door, but advanced reservations are strongly encouraged since seating is limited. Purchase tickets online at www.VanishingWheelchair.org, or contact Magic Central, 175 Weaverville Highway, Suite L, Asheville, North Carolina 28804, or call 828-645-2941.