Another contender has entered the race for Asheville City Council as Vijay Kapoor has announced he will run in November’s election (see press release below).

Kappoor joins Kim Romey who last week announced she will be contending for a spot on Council.

The filing period for the election will open in July.

Asheville City Council has three council spots (Cecil Bothwell, Gwen Wisler and Gordon Smith) and the mayoral seat (Esther Manheimer) up for election in November. Of the aforementioned incumbents only Smith has commented on his plans, stating he will not seek reelection.

Press release: