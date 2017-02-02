Another contender has entered the race for Asheville City Council as Vijay Kapoor has announced he will run in November’s election (see press release below).
Kappoor joins Kim Romey who last week announced she will be contending for a spot on Council.
The filing period for the election will open in July.
Asheville City Council has three council spots (Cecil Bothwell, Gwen Wisler and Gordon Smith) and the mayoral seat (Esther Manheimer) up for election in November. Of the aforementioned incumbents only Smith has commented on his plans, stating he will not seek reelection.
Press release:
Vijay Kapoor to Run for Asheville City Council — South Asheville Resident Seeks a Greater Voice for All Neighborhoods and Residents
South Asheville resident Vijay Kapoor has announced that he will run for Asheville City Council in 2017. This is his first run for political office.
Vijay became involved in City issues when he organized South Asheville neighborhoods around a development proposed at a notoriously busy intersection. Through public town halls, meetings with City officials and the developer, and grass roots organizing, the neighbors and the developer reached a consensus that allowed the development to move forward, but effectively addressed traffic and infrastructure concerns.
Vijay also worked to secure additional funds for residents of a mobile home community, many of whom were poor immigrants, who were displaced when their community was sold for development and had to vacate. Currently, Vijay is working with a group of residents to highlight the human toll that repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would have and taking that message to members of Congress. Vijay and his family receive their health insurance through the ACA and recently paid a visit to Congressman Patrick McHenry’s local office with a group of residents to deliver letters from people who would be directly impacted. He also unexpectedly saw Senator Thom Tillis at the Charlotte airport on Monday, January 30th and had a similar, personal conversation with him about the ACA.
Vijay owns a small business, which he founded, that provides economic analysis to governments across the country. He also mediated consensus agreements involving pension issues for public safety employees in Lexington, KY, Chattanooga, TN and New Orleans, LA. He began his career as an attorney, worked as a policy advisor for Governor Ed Rendell of Pennsylvania and went to grade school in Asheville before moving back. Vijay is the child of immigrants, the married father of two wonderful children, and he recently adopted Chase, a dog rescued by Brother Wolf.
Of his campaign, Vijay notes, “My goal is to ensure that all City neighborhoods have a greater voice in City matters and that every resident goes to sleep each night feeling safe, fed, healthy and valued.”
Vijay’s campaign website and Facebook page, which are still under construction, are kapoorforcouncil.org and facebook.com/groups/kapoorforcouncil.