Press release from WLOS:

WLOS ABC 13 is hosting a “Your Voice, Your Future” Town Hall. The topic is “Repealing Obamacare: What’s Next?”

The purpose of the Town Hall is to address concerns our viewers have about the future of healthcare in North Carolina. If Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act, what will replace it? What will happen to North Carolinians who have healthcare because of the Affordable Care Act?

Our panel of experts will take questions regarding costs, insurance plans, healthcare changes and legislation as it relates to the repeal of Obamacare.

This Town Hall is similar in format to the other Town Halls WLOS has produced.

The Heroin Epidemic:

http://wlos.com/news/local/panelists-discuss-local-heroin-epidemic-at-news-13-town-hall

Domestic Violence:

http://wlos.com/news/raw-news/watch-your-voice-your-future-town-hall-on-domestic-violence

The Affordable Housing Crisis:

http://wlos.com/news/local/town-hall-tonight-on-ashevilles-housing-crisis

The moderator for the event is Mark Hyman, host of “Behind the Headlines.” News 13’s Frank Fraboni and Jennifer Emert will also field questions from the public via social media at the Digital Desk. The live program starts at 8:00pm. It will last 60 minutes and will be streamed live our website www.wlos.com and broadcast live on channel 13.3.

WHEN: Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 8PM

WHERE: Western North Carolina Agricultural Center, The Virginia Boone Building