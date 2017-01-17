Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan.17-23

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

Pisgah Brewing will release this year’s batch of its Vanilla Porter on draft and in 22-ounce bottles at the brewery on Thursday, Jan. 19, starting at 2 p.m. Vanilla Porter is a higher-gravity take on the brewery’s porter brewed with a blend of five organic grains and malts with a single addition of whole-leaf Chinook and Nugget hops before being finished on raw Madagascar vanilla beans.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Burial Beer Co. will debut 12-ounce cans of Hawkbill India Pale Ale in six-packs, available at the brewery for $13 each. This 6 percent ABV IPA is brewed with pilsner, oats and locally grown and malted rye with a hops bill consisting of Mosaic, El Dorado and Galaxy. Cans are likely to see limited distribution beyond the brewery.

in six-packs, available at the brewery for $13 each. This 6 percent ABV IPA is brewed with pilsner, oats and locally grown and malted rye with a hops bill consisting of Mosaic, El Dorado and Galaxy. Cans are likely to see limited distribution beyond the brewery. Bold Rock Hard Cider will host a party to celebrate the release of its latest seasonal, Citrus Cider, on Friday, Jan. 21, starting at noon at the Mills Rive taproom. Citrus Cider, a blend of lemons, limes and local apples will be available, along with music from local favorites Spencer and the String Ticklers starting at 7 p.m. Barbecue and burgers will be available from the Bold Rock Feed Trailer.

Small-batch beers

On Wednesday, Jan 18, Wedge Brewing will release its new Ginseng ESB on draft at the brewery. Carl Melissas’ unique twist on a traditional English ESB, this 5.8 percent ABV bitter is brewed with whole cone Fuggle hops and 2 pounds of ginseng root.

Asheville Brewing Co. will release a new lager brewed in collaboration with Bend, Ore.-based Deschutes Brewing on Friday, Jan. 20, at the downtown and Merrimon Avenue Asheville Brewing locations. Nottoway River Rye Bock was brewed with regional malts from Asheville’s Riverbend Malt House and hopped with lupulin extracted from Equinox. This 5.4 percent ABV German-style bock will be shared as a brewpub exclusive both in Bend and Asheville. Deschutes is currently looking for a distributor in the Asheville market, so its beers should be hitting local shelves soon.

was brewed with regional malts from Asheville’s Riverbend Malt House and hopped with lupulin extracted from Equinox. This 5.4 percent ABV German-style bock will be shared as a brewpub exclusive both in Bend and Asheville. Deschutes is currently looking for a distributor in the Asheville market, so its beers should be hitting local shelves soon. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Thirsty Monk will release Holy Wit! at all locations, an Belgian-style witbier brewed with wheat malts, coriander, orange zest and Thirsty Monk’s house Belgian yeast strain.

at all locations, an Belgian-style witbier brewed with wheat malts, coriander, orange zest and Thirsty Monk’s house Belgian yeast strain. On Saturday, Jan. 21, Twin Leaf Brewery will release three new beers on draft at its brewpub: Cosmic Inquiries Barrel Fermented Berry Saison (4.8 percent ABV), Barrel-Aged Luminosity Tripel (9 percent ABV) and Beorn’s Awakening Coffee Brown Ale (5.5 percent ABV)

Special events