Wedge Brewing Co. is now hiring for new facility

With the opening of its second River Arts District production facility and tasting room slated for late February, Wedge Brewing Co. is now hiring. Between five and seven part-time, front-of-house positions are available, but interested applicants should act fast — the deadline for resumes is Sunday, Feb. 12.

The new bartenders will rotate between the two RAD Wedge locations, where responsibilities will include high-volume sales, extensive customer interaction and beer education, as well as inside and outside cleaning duties. Previous brewery experience is not necessary, although an established knowledge of beer is a plus and a willingness to learn is required.

“Hustle, gumption, and charisma are the prerequisites for the position,” says Wedge general manager Shelton Steele, adding “Wedge is a community of creative people, and we’re looking for creative, interesting and remarkable people to join the team. Our bartenders are the face of our business and the face of the RAD.”

According to Steele, all front-of-house employment opportunities are Living Wage Certified in addition to being tipped positions. Microsoft Word-format resumes can be emailed directly to Steele at shelton@wedgebrewing.com or dropped off in person at the original Wedge taproom.

Those who miss the Feb. 12, deadline need not despair, as Steele expects another round of hiring to take place in late spring to accommodate the busier summer months.