Farm & Garden: Get growing with gardening classes

Whether you are an experienced or first-time gardener, the fifth annual “Get Growing” gardening series — offered by the Organic Growers School, Fifth Season Asheville Market and the Dr. John Wilson Community Garden — is here to help you step up your gardening skills. The four-part series will focus on the main aspects of organic gardening: planning, planting, production and pests, and is being taught by Organic Growers School instructor Diana Schmitt McCall, who is also the manager at the Dr. John Wilson Community Garden in Black Mountain — a garden that produces over 4,000 pounds of produce annually.

The first three classes of the four-part series will take place at Fifth Season Asheville Market. The introductory class will cover the basics — the reasons for growing organically, garden site-and-design considerations, soil and nutrient basics, garden seasons and gardening tools. The next two classes will dig a little deeper and cover a wide range of topics including starting plants from seeds, transplanting, composting, creating edible yards, maximizing garden space, mulching, watering, fertilizing, and organic disease and pest control.

The final class of the series will take place at the Dr. John Wilson Community Garden. It will include a hands-on educational tour of the garden and provide an opportunity to review topics from the first three classes, to see gardening techniques firsthand and to build confidence.

The series will take place Tuesday evenings, April 5 – 26, from 7-9 p.m. Participants can take the whole series for $75 or take individual classes for $20. For more information or to register visit organicgrowersschool.org/.