Movie Information

In Brief: Have you ever wondered what would happen if the husband-and-wife screenwriting team that penned the scripts for American Graffiti, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Howard the Duck decided to co-write, produce and direct a movie about cannibalistic ghoul vampires inspired by H.P. Lovecraft and George Romero? Well they did, and the THPS is showing it this week! The tragically overlooked 1973 cult classic Messiah of Evil bears the unmistakable influence of Robert Weine’s The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, Carl Dreyer's Vampyr and Romero's Night of the Living Dead (all of which we've shown recently), but that's just the tip of the ice burg when it comes to this lost masterpiece. It's not without its flaws, but it's one of the strangest films we've ever programmed — and if more people than the two regulars that tipped me off to this one have seen it, I'll eat my hat. (Bear in mind, I don't own a hat.)