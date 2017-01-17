The Thursday Horror Picture Show will screen Messiah of Evil Thursday, Jan. 19, at 9:15 p.m. at The Grail Moviehouse, hosted by Xpress movie critic Scott Douglas.
In Brief: Have you ever wondered what would happen if the husband-and-wife screenwriting team that penned the scripts for American Graffiti, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Howard the Duck decided to co-write, produce and direct a movie about cannibalistic ghoul vampires inspired by H.P. Lovecraft and George Romero? Well they did, and the THPS is showing it this week! The tragically overlooked 1973 cult classic Messiah of Evil bears the unmistakable influence of Robert Weine’s The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, Carl Dreyer's Vampyr and Romero's Night of the Living Dead (all of which we've shown recently), but that's just the tip of the ice burg when it comes to this lost masterpiece. It's not without its flaws, but it's one of the strangest films we've ever programmed — and if more people than the two regulars that tipped me off to this one have seen it, I'll eat my hat. (Bear in mind, I don't own a hat.)
|Horror
|Willard Huyck, Gloria Katz
|Michael Greer, Marianna Hill, Joy Bang, Anitra Ford, Royal Dano, Elisha Cook Jr.
|R
Hi there, I was at the “Messiah of Evil” show last night. You probably already know this but I just discovered that Argento’s “Deep Red” is considered a Public Domain film. I’m guessing it’s the version that was re-edited and called “The Hatchet Murders” but you could probably get away with showing the complete version. I’ll bet it would be a popular choice.